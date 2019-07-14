Home

Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Chesapeake Memorial Gardens
Linda Frances Colp Obituary
Linda Frances Bush Colp passed away on July 8, 2019 surrounded by friends and co-workers. Words cannot express our sorrowâ€"she will be sorely missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Pat Findholt, Nancy Nelson, Bette Knapp, Larry Bush and Nicholas Bush. She was predeceased by her husband Kenneth Maynard Colp.

Miss Linda, as she was affectionately known, was a valuable asset to Pallett Heating and Cooling where she had worked for 23 years. She spent her lengthy career in the heating oil business working first at Southside Fuels and then Pallett Oil where she became one of the most valuable employees. Lindaâ€™s cheerful voice made everyone feel special when she answered the phone at Pallett with a friendly â€œGood morning.â€ Truly she was the â€œvoiceâ€ of our office and she will be greatly missed.

Graveside services will be held at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens at 3 pm on Monday July 15 2019. In lieu of flowers please send donations to her favorite charity, Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Farm at 1841 Paynes Depot Rd., Georgetown KY 40324.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 14, 2019
