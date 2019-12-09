Home

Linda J. Stathas

Linda J. Stathas Obituary
Windsor, VA- Linda J. Stathas, 70, went to be with her Lord on December 6, 2019. She is survived by her children Carla Eure and Husband Kevin Eure, Kevin Mitchell, Jeff Kelly, Kristen Arrington, and Jason Kelly.

She is also survived by brother Lin Ballew and wife Laurie Ballew, sister Sandra Sleeper, her eighteen Grandchildren and four Great-Grandchildren.

She will be missed by all that knew her.

There will be a private memorial for friends and family held at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 9, 2019
