Linda Jacobs Peerless, 78, passed away on August 16, 2019. Linda was the daughter of Kathryn and Arnold Jacobs of Raleigh, NC. She was a graduate of Needham Broughton High School and Womenâ€™s College of Greensboro, earning a degree in elementary education. She was an elementary school teacher for 41 years.
Linda is survived by her husband of 45 years, Stanford R. Peerless, daughter Kendall Jenkins Shuffler and her husband, Jim, daughter Amy Jenkins Eaton and her partner, Kenny Lucas, and step-children, Jennifer and Josh Peerless. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, her four â€œsweet potatoesâ€, Austan and Charlotte Shuffler and Emma and Jack Eaton.
On Saturday, September 7th, a memorial service celebrating Lindaâ€™s life will be held at Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 1265 Sandbridge Road, at 11:00 AM. Linda had a deep and abiding love for animals. In lieu of flowers, it would warm our hearts if you donated in her memory to your favorite animal rescue charity. Cremation Society of Virginia is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be left with the family at www.vacremationsociety.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 1, 2019