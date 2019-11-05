The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
View Map
Linda K. Etheridge


1946 - 2019
Linda K. Etheridge Obituary
Linda K. Etheridge went to be with her Lord on November 3, 2019. Linda was born June 7, 1946, in Wise County Virginia to the late Frank S. and Audrey N. Wright. Linda retired from the Commissioner of Revenue's office after 25 years of dedicated service.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband Vernon E. "Buster" Etheridge, son Shawn, sister Betty J. "Peachie" and husband Stephen Bilenky, grandchildren Scott and Brad Etheridge, and a host of many family, friends, and church family. The family wishes to thank Dr. Alberico and staff, and Intrepid Hospice Care.

Funeral service will be conducted Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 1:00pm at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments, Laskin Road Chapel. Burial will be at Princess Anne Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to Back Bay Christian Assembly, 1212 Princess Anne Rd. Virginia Beach, VA, 23457. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 5, 2019
