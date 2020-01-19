The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Linda Kay Allen


1958 - 2020
Linda Kay Allen Obituary
Linda Allen passed away peacefully in the presence of her family on January 12th at 8:42pm. She battled cirrhosis for over 14 years before she lost her fight. She was a fighter until the end. Linda was born in Virginia Beach on September 4th 1958. She always saw the good in people and never met a stranger. She was a beautiful soul who spent her life as a stay at home mom. In addition to her own children she was the neighborhood mom. In the las years of her life she split her time between Virginia and Washington. She always had an ear for you when you needed it. She is preceded in death by her mother Catherine Spain Allen, her father Frank R, Allen, her brother Barry Ray Allen, and her son David Arnold, JR. She is survived by her sons Travis Allen Davis and Dustin Lee Davis, daughter in-law and care giver Laura Davis, grandson Grayson Allen Davis, sister Barbara Anne Allen, brother Kenneth Allen, niece Ashely Van Der Bijl, and fiancÃ©e TJ Phelan.

Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater is assisting the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 19, 2020
