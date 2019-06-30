Home

Linda Lane


1944 - 2019
Linda Lane Obituary
Linda Lane, 74 of Norfolk, VA passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019.

She was born on December 4, 1944 in Springfield MA, daughter of the late Louise Hagan Lane and the late F. Curtis Lane.

Linda worked as a loan processor the majority of her professional life. Her passion for animals could only be superseded by her love and adoration of her family. Her compassion and gentle way will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Linda is survived by her daughter Erica Barron; son, Andrew Smith; daughter-in-law, Kristin Smith; sisters Patricia Lamp and Sheila Johnston; brother Hank Lane; grandchildren, Ethan Barron, Ashleigh Barron, Peyton Smith, Eliza Smith and Kai Smith.

The Family will have a private ceremony at a date TBD. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Norfolk SPCA, 916 Ballentine Blvd., Norfolk, VA 23504 or https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/NorfolkSPCA

Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 30, 2019
