Linda Lee Hott 68, of the 2100 block of Broadmoor Ave. died October 31, 2019. Born in Wilson, North Carolina she was the daughter of the late Selby Keen and Lessie Gardner Keen.
She was predeceased by her sister, Geraldine Street. Survivors include her husband of 36 years, Robert H. Hott, four daughters; Rhonda Brooks of Chesapeake, Tammy Sullivan (Darrell) of Chesapeake, Robin Aughtman (R.J.) of Portsmouth, Angel Hott of Chesapeake, nine grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. Linda is also survived by three sisters; Sandra Richardson of Virginia Beach, Janet Lawrence, Wanda Davenport both of Chesapeake and a brother Wayne Keen of West Virginia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the Chesapeake chapel of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments Sunday November 3, 2019 from 4:00 until 6:00p.m. A private family burial will take place at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk.
Family was important to Linda she loved and missed her mother dearly and deeply loved her daughters and grandchildren. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 2, 2019