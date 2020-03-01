The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Linda Lee Sawyer


1949 - 2020
Linda Lee Sawyer Obituary
Linda Lee Sawyer, 70 passed away peacefully on February 21st, 2020, having received the gift of seeing snow on the ground one last time. She was born July 30th, 1949 in Norfolk, Virginia to the late Edward H. Sawyer and Shirley L. Harris Sawyer. A Virginia Beach native all her life, Linda loved the ocean, snowmen, sweet tea and all things the color red.

Much-loved by her family, Linda is survived by her son Ronald Sawyer; daughters, Becky O'Neil and Erica Teeter; and son in-law, Noah Teeter. Grandma, aka "Maw Maw" will be deeply missed by her six grandchildren; Daniel O'Neil, Alexandria Teeter, Alyssa O'Neil, Sydney Teeter, Gabriel Teeter and Abigail Teeter.

Linda will also be remembered by her sisters, Phyllis A. Sawyer, Emma S. Bertok and Shirley R. Waynick, as she joins their predeceased sister, Paula G. Sawyer in Heaven.

A service and reception to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, March 7th, 2020 at 11:00am at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home.

Friends and family may offer condolences at http://www.kellumfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 1, 2020
