Linda Diane Lewis Lepow, age 69, of Virginia Beach, VA passed away June 4, 2019. Linda is the daughter of the late William and Lucy Lewis. She is survived by her husband, Steven James Lepow; her son, William James Lepow and wife Terri; her daughter, Shannon Lynn Lepow Barger and husband Dustin; and her grandchildren, Steven Alexander Lepow, Cora Nichole Barger and Mahala Snow Barger. Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Williams Funeral Home, Lawrenceville with interment at Oakwood Cemetery, Lawrenceville. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1:00 to 2:00 at the funeral home prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 760 Lynnhaven Parkway, Suite 201, Virginia Beach, VA 23452.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 7, 2019