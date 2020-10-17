Linda passed away at home on August 28, 2020 at age 72. Born in Norfolk Va. She was the third daughter of Ralph W. O'Neal (deceased) and mother Minnie B. O'Neal. Linda was married to Jerry and lived most of her life in Kansas. They were happily married for 47 years. Linda served in the Naval Reserves as Yeoman Storekeeper 1st Class for 22 years. She is survived by siblings: Jack W. O'Neal, Ralph M. O'Neal, Patricia A. Martin, and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and friend Rose Hartley. Pre-deceased siblings: Brenda Mauphin, Carolyn Reed.



Linda was a kind and generous loving person to one and all. Her fun times were visiting the casinos with the girls. She will be missed! Due to the COVID-19 a memorial will be held at a later date.



You tiptoed shyly/ into my life/ and grinning impishly/ stole my heart.



I held your hand/ a little while/ but all too soon/ you had to part.



Although the joys/ are now no more/ your memories/ will never cease.



There's peace I know/ beyond "THAT" door/ Because there are "NO TEARS IN HEAVEN!"



You will never be forgotten, Rest in Peace



Love Mom



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store