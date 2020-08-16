1/1
Linda Marshall Bryant
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Marshall Bryant, age 83, of Chesapeake, Virginia, our loving Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother and friend to all who knew her, passed away August 14, 2020.

Born in Norfolk, VA, she was the daughter of the late Walter Thomas Marshall, Sr. and Myrtle White Marshall and the widow of William Leon Bryant. She was a member of South Norfolk Congregational Christian Church.

Left to cherish her memories are her son, Mike Bryant (Gale), two daughters, Leigh Bryant Ward (Gus), of Providence Forge, VA, and Sharon Bryant Rowe (Phillip), of Erwin, TN; six grandchildren, Katie Bryant Johnson (Rob), of Virginia Beach, John Ward (Corinne), of Charlotte, NC, Marshall Ward of Chesapeake, Michelle Ward Woo (Paul), of Mechanicsville, VA, Christie Greene and Kyle Greene, both of Erwin, TN; six great-grandchildren, Layla Grace, Parker Bryant, Sean, Dylan, Vincent, and Vivienne; brother, Walter "Boogie" Marshall (Terri), of Chesapeake; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 11:00 a.m. Due to Covid-19 facial masks are required to be worn and social distancing will be practiced. Interment will be private. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-9511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved