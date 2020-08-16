Linda Marshall Bryant, age 83, of Chesapeake, Virginia, our loving Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother and friend to all who knew her, passed away August 14, 2020.
Born in Norfolk, VA, she was the daughter of the late Walter Thomas Marshall, Sr. and Myrtle White Marshall and the widow of William Leon Bryant. She was a member of South Norfolk Congregational Christian Church.
Left to cherish her memories are her son, Mike Bryant (Gale), two daughters, Leigh Bryant Ward (Gus), of Providence Forge, VA, and Sharon Bryant Rowe (Phillip), of Erwin, TN; six grandchildren, Katie Bryant Johnson (Rob), of Virginia Beach, John Ward (Corinne), of Charlotte, NC, Marshall Ward of Chesapeake, Michelle Ward Woo (Paul), of Mechanicsville, VA, Christie Greene and Kyle Greene, both of Erwin, TN; six great-grandchildren, Layla Grace, Parker Bryant, Sean, Dylan, Vincent, and Vivienne; brother, Walter "Boogie" Marshall (Terri), of Chesapeake; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 11:00 a.m. Due to Covid-19 facial masks are required to be worn and social distancing will be practiced. Interment will be private. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
