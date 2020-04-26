The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda McCarren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda McCarren

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda McCarren Obituary
Linda McCarren, 72, passed away peacefully April 9th at Sentara Hospice House.

Known for her sweet laugh, smile & "southern will", she worked at EVMS before retiring in 2013. Her ultimate love was being with her family & fur babies.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Angela Wiltfong (JD); son, Paul McCarren; grandchildren Michael, Alexandra & Jordan Lynn; 5 great-grandchildren; & numerous nieces, nephews & family-friends.

Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the VBSPCA. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com for service updates.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Graham Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graham Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -