Linda McCarren, 72, passed away peacefully April 9th at Sentara Hospice House.
Known for her sweet laugh, smile & "southern will", she worked at EVMS before retiring in 2013. Her ultimate love was being with her family & fur babies.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Angela Wiltfong (JD); son, Paul McCarren; grandchildren Michael, Alexandra & Jordan Lynn; 5 great-grandchildren; & numerous nieces, nephews & family-friends.
Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the VBSPCA. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com for service updates.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 26, 2020