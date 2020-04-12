|
|
Linda Meiggs Old, 82, passed away April 7, 2020. She was born April 2, 1938 in Elizabeth City, NC to the late Winfred B. and Beatrice Forbes Meiggs. Linda had a strong Christian Faith; she loved people and had many friends always seeing the good in everyone. She was loyal, hardworking, generous and a gentle soul. Linda had a great sense of humor and quick wit. Her greatest joy in life was her family. She was the only girl raised in a loving home with her three brothers. Linda fondly recalled days of her dad's homemade ice cream which inspired her to cook. She made the best cakes in the world, had a fantastic potato salad and peach cobbler that was rated number one. She was a fighter and didn't want to leave, now she is finally at peace with her Heavenly Father. We will all miss her until the day we can meet again.
She is survived by her loving husband, Elvin F. Old; daughter, Sheila Old Huddleston Pickral and her husband, Jim; grandsons, Jason Karney and Spencer Huddleston; and brothers, Ronnie, Millard and Oscar Meiggs. She was predeceased by her two infant sons; a daughter, Iris Denise Karney; and grandson, Justin Karney.
She will be laid to rest in a private service at New Hollywood Cemetery, Elizabeth City, NC. Graham Funeral Home, Chesapeake will be caring for arrangements. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 12, 2020