Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Meherrin Baptist Church
Murfreesboro, NC
Visitation
Following Services
Fellowship Hall
Linda Moore Shotwell
Linda Moore Shotwell, 74, of Murfreesboro, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on November 26, 2019, with her family by her side.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Estelle Moore of Roxboro and her granddaughter, Jenna Sanders.

Linda is survived by her loving husband of fifty-two years, Jim Shotwell; her daughters Elizabeth Sanders of Clayton, and Beverly Rogers of Apex; her sons-in-law Todd Sanders and Pat Rogers; her grandchildren Emily and Caroline Sanders, and Gentry and Patrick Rogers; and the many, many students she taught and loved.

A celebration of Linda's life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Meherrin Baptist Church in Murfreesboro, NC. The family will receive guests immediately following the service in the Fellowship Hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Linda's honor may be made to the Hertford County High School Allen-Murray Scholarship or the Meherrin Baptist Youth Mission Fund.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 2, 2019
