Linda P. Williams, 74, of Norfolk, VA, passed away on Feb. 20, 2019. She is with Jesus now. Amen.She was the daughter of the late Louise and Lake Smith. She was a longtime member of Deep Creek Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband, Greg Williams; beautiful daughter, Dianna Bollinger; wonderful son, Ricky Williams wife Kelly; sister, Bobby Clifford husband John; grandchildren, Ashley Bollinger husband J.P., Kensington Williams, Emerson Williams; great grandchildren, Tabitha Clayton, and Michael Clayton.A memorial service will be held 3:30 p.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 27, 2019