Linda Richardson Wilkinson, 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on April 28, 2020.



She was predeceased by her parents Raymond B. and Mildred M. Richardson; sister, Jane R. Britt; and daughter, Elizabeth L. Wilkinson. She is survived by her loving husband, C. Lee Wilkinson, Jr.; son, Christopher M. Wilkinson (Cindy); grandchildren, Martha M. Frazier (Andrew), Margaret T. Martin and Braxton R. Wilkinson; three great-grandchildren children, Mason D. Frazier, Easton M. Frazier and Christopher P. Martin; as well as her nephew, John R. Respess (Elizabeth).



Linda was born and raised in Norfolk, VA, where she ultimately would meet her husband of nearly 60 years. Lee and Linda dated throughout their days at Maury High School and Lee's time at VMI. Linda was a frequent visitor while he was in college, fondly earning the nickname Little Lady Linda.



She was extremely outgoing, and cherished her time with family and friends. Linda led a very active lifestyle, spending countless hours on the tennis courts before eventually turning her attention to golf, bridge, gardening and traveling. Never one to sit still, Linda was actively involved in the Country Club of Virginia, Norfolk Yacht & Country Club, the Tuckahoe Women's Club of Richmond and the Randolph Square Neighborhood Association. Her greatest joy, however, was her family. She took great pride in being a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, consistently putting the needs of her family ahead of her own. This selflessness was not limited to her family, though, as evidenced through her volunteer efforts with the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters, Lee's Friends and the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. While living in Norfolk, she also volunteered her time at the Church of the Good Shepherd, serving on the altar guild and working in Shepherd's Corner. Linda will be greatly missed, but her spirit will remain with everyone she touched.



The family would like to thank the many friends who have reached out during this difficult time. The show of support has been overwhelming, and is greatly appreciated. A private memorial service will take place at a later date in Norfolk. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to the Cancer Care Foundation of Tidewater or Lee's Friends.



