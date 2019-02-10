Linda Stevens Fannon, 77, died Tuesday, February 5, 2019. She was born in Portsmouth, VA and was the widow of James E. Fannon, Jr. She was predeceased by her parents Lillian and Ernest Stevens; and a brother, William C. Stevens, Sr. She is survived by her son, James S. Fannon and wife Elmira; three granddaughters, Ashley, Alexis and Madina, all of Manassas, VA; her brother, Robert E. Stevens and wife Lindsay of Cypress, TX; a sister-in-law, Shelby Boyd Stevens of Chesapeake, VA; her nieces and nephews, Kimberly Stevens of Chesapeake, William C. Stevens, Jr. of Honolulu, HI, John Stevens, Susan Collins (David) of Cypress, TX, Matthew Stevens (Patricia) of Spring, TX; great nieces, Caitlyn and Emma of Cypress, TX, Madeline and Olivia of Spring, TX; a step-granddaughter, Anna Kurmanbaeva of London, England. Linda was an active member of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Norfolk. A graveside service will be held 3 P.M. Tuesday, February 12, at Olive Branch Cemetery in Portsmouth by the Rev. David W. Davenport and Rev. Stewart Mason Tabb. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 405 Talbot Hall Rd. Norfolk, VA 23505 or M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, P.O. Box 4464, Houston, TX 77210.www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary