Linda Sue Stark Roe, 76, passed from this life on July 30, 2019. She was born in Connersville, Indiana. Moved to Decatur, Illinois in her junior Year of high school. While attending Central Christian Church in Decatur, she met the man she would spend the next near 56 years with. Linda married Jack M. Roe on August 31, 1963. He had enlisted in the Navy and they married on boot camp leave. She always loved to travel, meet new people and enjoyed the next few years (25 to be exact) as a career Navy wife. In 1966 Linda and Jack had their daughter Maria L. Roe (Thomas) The Navy sent them all over the world, including time in Asia (specifically Okinawa and Japan) After many moves. Linda and Jack settled back in Virginia Beach. Here she gained a son-in-law, Jay D. Thomas. Over the next few years she became a grandma to two , Andrew S. Thomas and Shelby L. Williams (Thomas) and grandma- in-law to Zachary M. Williams. She was to be a great grandma at the end of August. She is preceded in death by her parents, Elby and Alta Stark and her sister, Mary Lynn Humphrey (Stark). Memorial Service for her life will be at Smith & Williams Funeral Home Kempsville Chapel at 4889 Princess Anne Rd. Virginia Beach at 7pm on Wednesday Aug. 7, 2019,
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 4, 2019
