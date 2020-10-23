Linda Seaboch Wood of Great Bridge passed away on October 20th, 2020. She is survived by her sister Dana Seaboch, daughter Sara Wood Hewitt (Edward Hewitt), and grandchildren W. Breckinridge Wood, A. Freeman Wood (Tyler Brooks), Gavin Hewitt, William Hewitt, and Elliot Hewitt. She was preceded in death by her parents Maurice and Margaret Seaboch, as well as her son W. Vincent Wood.
Born and raised in Hickory, NC, Linda made the move to the Tidewater area upon her marriage to W. Breckinridge Wood. She studied at Virginia Wesleyan University and dedicated her life to the education and enrichment of the lives who passed through Great Bridge Presbyterian Preschool.
Linda's spirit was one that met each new friend with kindness, joy, and a loyalty most would reserve for family. She touched so many lives with her thoughtful advice, her listening ear, and her loving heart. She was put on this earth to be a mother, a granny, a teacher, but most importantly a dear friend to all.
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Road Chapel is handling arrangements. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Eastern Shore Chapel Cemetery, located behind the funeral home. The family will be receiving friends an hour prior to the service at the cemetery. For those who cannot attend, the service will be livestreamed to the H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Facebook page.
