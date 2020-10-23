1/1
Linda Seaboch Wood
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Seaboch Wood of Great Bridge passed away on October 20th, 2020. She is survived by her sister Dana Seaboch, daughter Sara Wood Hewitt (Edward Hewitt), and grandchildren W. Breckinridge Wood, A. Freeman Wood (Tyler Brooks), Gavin Hewitt, William Hewitt, and Elliot Hewitt. She was preceded in death by her parents Maurice and Margaret Seaboch, as well as her son W. Vincent Wood.

Born and raised in Hickory, NC, Linda made the move to the Tidewater area upon her marriage to W. Breckinridge Wood. She studied at Virginia Wesleyan University and dedicated her life to the education and enrichment of the lives who passed through Great Bridge Presbyterian Preschool.

Linda's spirit was one that met each new friend with kindness, joy, and a loyalty most would reserve for family. She touched so many lives with her thoughtful advice, her listening ear, and her loving heart. She was put on this earth to be a mother, a granny, a teacher, but most importantly a dear friend to all.

H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Road Chapel is handling arrangements. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Eastern Shore Chapel Cemetery, located behind the funeral home. The family will be receiving friends an hour prior to the service at the cemetery. For those who cannot attend, the service will be livestreamed to the H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Facebook page.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Eastern Shore Chapel Cemetery
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Eastern Shore Chapel Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 22, 2020
Harvest Sunflower Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Brooke Hummel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved