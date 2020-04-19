The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Stegall Evans

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Stegall Evans Obituary
PORTSMOUTH- Linda Evans, 76, died April 16, 2020. A native of Portsmouth, she was predeceased by a sister, Diane Welch. Linda retired from the Portsmouth Police Dept. as a Training Unit administrative assistant. She was a member of Biltmore Baptist Church, Waters Edge Condo property manager, Portsmouth Christian School secretary and a real estate agent.

She is survived by her daughter, Amy Babb; son Steven Evans and wife Teresa; three sisters, Doris Hamilton, Catherine Lee and Alice Stewart; four grandchildren, Steven R. Evans, Nicholas W. Evans, Kaylee J. Babb and Emily E. Evans; and her significant other, Stephen Vierrether.

Due to the COVID-19 concerns, a private memorial service will be held at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -