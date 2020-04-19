|
PORTSMOUTH- Linda Evans, 76, died April 16, 2020. A native of Portsmouth, she was predeceased by a sister, Diane Welch. Linda retired from the Portsmouth Police Dept. as a Training Unit administrative assistant. She was a member of Biltmore Baptist Church, Waters Edge Condo property manager, Portsmouth Christian School secretary and a real estate agent.
She is survived by her daughter, Amy Babb; son Steven Evans and wife Teresa; three sisters, Doris Hamilton, Catherine Lee and Alice Stewart; four grandchildren, Steven R. Evans, Nicholas W. Evans, Kaylee J. Babb and Emily E. Evans; and her significant other, Stephen Vierrether.
Due to the COVID-19 concerns, a private memorial service will be held at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 19, 2020