Linda Sue Caudell, 69, passed away May 5, 2019. Linda was born in Coffeen, Illinois to the late Marion "Pappy" and Shirley Jones Clayton. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 50 years, William Marshall Caudell; children, Dawn Baker (Todd), Sheryl Caudell, and Mark Caudell (Amber); grandchildren, Ryan, Cody, Austin, Kendall, Taylor, Jackson, and Evan; great-grandchildren, Rylan, Rylee, and Carter; and a host of other family and friends. The family will receive friends at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 6-7:30 p.m. A service to celebrate her life will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 8, 2019