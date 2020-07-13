Linda W. Hewitt passed away after a long illness with cancer on July 10, 2020. Linda was born in Winston Salem, NC on September 25, 1950. Linda was predeceased in death by her mother Rachel H. Hunt, her stepfather William F. Hunt, and her fishing buddy Kenton Roy (Dinky) Kellum, Jr.
Linda was a 1968 graduate of Great Bridge High School. She worked numerous jobs until she found her true calling in the nursing profession. She loved helping patients with their care and making them feel special and attending to their needs. Linda never wanted any special attention for herself, but loved life, her family, and always doing things for others. She was a very special lady that will be missed by her family, friends, and especially her husband and childhood sweetheart, Tom. She loved her grandchildren with all of her heart, and the newest addition to the family, Kensley.
Linda is survived by her husband, Thomas O. Hewitt (Tom), her sister and best friend, Annette Kellum, brothers Perry Wood and Homer Wood (Linda), sons Thomas O. Hewitt, Jr. (T.O.) and Timothy N. (Tim) Hewitt (Carrie) and her grandchildren Skylar, Lakyne, Addie, and Hayes. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and her church family at Grassfield Baptist Church.
The funeral will be conducted at 1PM on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home and Crematory, 653 Cedar Road, Chesapeake, VA. A visitation will be held at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Pastor Jackie Allen will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family request that contributions be made to the Grassfield Baptist Church Building Fund, 1772 Cedar Road, Chesapeake, VA. Friends are invited to the online guest book at www.omanfh.com
