|
|
My sister Linda, 68, succumbed to cancer in her home on Monday, April 20, 2020. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Pauline Wilmoth; and her longtime partner, Butch Griner. She is survived by myself, Judy Bonney; her aunt, Frankie Brammer; her cousins, Dennis Brammer and his wife, Vicki, and their children, Ashlee Hall and her husband, Jason and their son, Carter, and Kristopher Brammer, all of Woolwine, Va. She is also survived by her cousin, Joe Belcher and his son, Chance, of Virginia Beach, Va. Both of us were born in Richmond, Va., but moved with our parents to Virginia Beach, Va., where we stayed until our high school graduation. Eventually, Linda came back to Richmond and joined the staff of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Her life centered around her job as facilities manager and she took great pride in being able to do her part in maintaining the church facilities so that the day-to-day activities could run smoothly. It was because of this job that she found true peace and a sense of purpose that carried her up until the time of her death... The people of St. Paul's, whether staff, parishioners or outside workers, became her core of friendship and provided comfort, purpose and joy to her throughout the rest of her life. I would like to thank all those who helped Linda and me during her illness: Rector Charlie Dupree who made sure that we had the spiritual guidance we needed; her friends and staff at St. Paul's who assisted us whenever and however they could; her co-worker, Mike Dabney, who helped me with the moral support and physical assistance I needed to give Linda care; Bon Secours Hospice nurse, Susie Lewis and her partner, Dana Redfern, who came to Linda's home and helped alleviate her pain so that she could pass away peacefully; and to Mary Atterholt, whose compassion and guidance led Linda to St. Paul's in 1998. A memorial service will take place later due to COVID-19. Linda said it would be good to hold the service later so that instead of sorrow and grief, everyone could come and rejoice and remember the wonderful life she lived. Rector Charlie Dupree will announce the date when it is determined. In the interim, may we rejoice that she is now in the hands of God. In lieu of flowers, it was Linda's wish that donations be made to Villalobos Rescue Center, P.O. Box 771127, New Orleans, La. 70177 or to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 815 East Grace St., Richmond, Va. 23219 in memory of Linda W. Pitts.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 26, 2020