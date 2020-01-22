|
Linda Zydron Bamforth, 78, died Saturday, January 18, 2020 at her home with her husband by her side. She was a native and lifelong resident of Norfolk, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late John Thomas Zydron and Florence White Zydron.
Linda graduated from Norview High School and Old Dominion University. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education with an emphasis in business education. She was a founder and Vice President of Bamforth Engineers + Surveyors, Inc. Her exceptional skills in business and loving commitment to family contributed in innumerable ways to the success of the business for 43 years. She was a lifelong member of Epworth United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Allan Bamforth; her daughter, Anna Lee Bamforth and husband, Jeff Permenter; granddaughters, Jennifer and Audrey Permenter; nephews John C. Lawrence and Richard E. Garriott, Jr.; nieces Beth Anne Campbell and Holly Garriott-White; sister-in-law, Grace Marie Garriott and brother-in-law, Ralph Bamforth. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Gayle Zydron Battaglia and niece, Kathryn Lawrence Dragas.
The family will receive friends at a visitation on Thursday evening from 6 until 7 p.m. in the Norfolk Chapel of H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 24th at Epworth United Methodist Church with Rev. Sandra B. Plasters officiating. Burial will follow in Rosewood Memorial Park in Virginia Beach.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Epworth United Methodist Church, 124 W. Freemason Street, Norfolk, VA 23510. Online condolences may be offered to the family through hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 22, 2020