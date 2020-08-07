1/
Linwood Cahoon Jr.
1929 - 2020
{ "" }
Linwood Cahoon, Jr., 90, passed away at his home Monday, August 3, 2020.

He was born in Columbia, NC, to the late Linwood Cahoon, Sr., and Vida Simmons Cahoon. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Catherine Cahoon and his son, James M. Cahoon. He is also survived by his grandson, Michael S. Cahoon; granddaughter, Heather L. Cahoon; and great-grandson, Kyle A. Cahoon.

A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on the 10th day of August 2020 at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 34 Afton Parkway, Portsmouth, Virginia. Condolences can be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Holy Angels Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
B.W. FOSTER FUNERAL HOME - PORTSMOUTH
1926 HIGH ST
Portsmouth, VA 23704
(757) 397-2391
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 6, 2020
Kathy I am so sorry for your loss all my prayers and thoughts are with you may God give you comfort. Susan Owen
Susan Owen
Friend
August 6, 2020
Mrs Katherine I am so sorry for your loss may the love of Jesus comfort you at this time of need
Darvin and melanie White
Neighbor
