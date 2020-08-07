Linwood Cahoon, Jr., 90, passed away at his home Monday, August 3, 2020.
He was born in Columbia, NC, to the late Linwood Cahoon, Sr., and Vida Simmons Cahoon. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Catherine Cahoon and his son, James M. Cahoon. He is also survived by his grandson, Michael S. Cahoon; granddaughter, Heather L. Cahoon; and great-grandson, Kyle A. Cahoon.
A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on the 10th day of August 2020 at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 34 Afton Parkway, Portsmouth, Virginia. Condolences can be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com
