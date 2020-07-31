Linwood Earl "Lynn" Davenport, Sr., 92, succumbed to cancer on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 while "RVing" at Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, where he was surrounded by his family.
Born on May 27, 1928 in Chowan County, NC, he was the son of the late Thomas Haywood and Fanny Haste Davenport. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Frank and Thomas Davenport; his wife of 47 years, Nora White, and his wife of 22 years, Maida Threewitts; his children, Roland Edward and Nancy Lynnette Davenport; and by a granddaughter, Heather Marie Karney.
Lynn grew up in both Chowan County and Mackeys, NC. Retired from Exxon, now ExxonMobil, after 37 years, he was the Chief Engineer on the Exxon Baltimore. As a young man he attended the New York Maritime School, and served during World War with the Merchant Marines. The sea was the second love of his life, the first was his family, and he was always available to help them. Lynn loved fishing, especially at Lake Wales, Florida where he would fish morning, noon, and late afternoon. He'd come back to camp and clean his fish, and cook them along with Carolina Fruitcake (hushpuppies). Other loves included working with his son Earl on the Paradise Farm in Edenton. His faith was the foundation of his life and he was never too busy to attend Great Bridge Baptist Church where he was a member for over 55 years. During these last few months of the Covid-19 Pandemic, that faith led him to attend and participate in the Drive-In services as he worshipped his God.
Lynn was honored to be a member in the World Rowing competition held in New York Harbor each year, with his Esso team winning the Championship title in 1962. Other "bragging rights" included his serving on the crew of the SS Manhattan on its Maiden Voyage to the North Pole via the Arctic Northwest Passage in 1969, bringing back the first barrel of oil from Alaska. That barrel is on display in the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, DC.
A loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to everyone, he is survived by his sisters, Betty Lou Langston and Jackie Weaver (Stan); his brother, William "Bill" Davenport; his children, Johnetta White Balk, Raymond Earl Davenport, Linwood Earl Davenport, Jr. (Jackie); Maida's daughters, Gail Miller (Rick) and Sandra Howell (Glenn); grandchildren, Nora Case (Gary), Stephen Balk (Jennifer), Ronnie Davenport (Mike), Erin Davenport (Sarah), Brittany Papish (Ihor), and many loving great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.
Funeral services will be held Saturday at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, NC, and will be conducted by his pastor, The Rev. Richard Castleberry. Burial will follow in Beaver Hill Cemetery. The family will be available to "socially distance" visit with friends in the funeral home the hour prior to service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Great Bridge Baptist Church, 640 Battlefield Blvd. South, Chesapeake, VA 23322.
