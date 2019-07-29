The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
R.W. Baker Funeral & Co.
509 W. Washington St.
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 539-4691
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
R.W. Baker Funeral & Co.
509 W. Washington St.
Suffolk, VA 23435
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
R.W. Baker Funeral & Co.
509 W. Washington St.
Suffolk, VA 23435
Linwood Earl Heffington, 84, went to be with his Lord on July 27, 2019. He was the son of the late Ruth Pierce and Thomas Oscar Heffington. He was predeceased by his wives Shirley J. Heffington, Ada B. Heffington, and Lillan V. Heffington; sisters Judith Cummings and Betty Ann Faison; brothers Carlton E., Frederick T., Milton F., and Robert Heffington.

Earl was a member of First Baptist Church and retired from General Electric. He dedicated his life to his family often working two jobs to care for them. He enjoyed his family time and loved to play gin rummy.

He is survived by daughter Sheril H. Davenport and husband Tim; stepdaughter Susan Boyle and husband Pat, Mary H Sessoms and husband Art; stepson Gary Vaughan and wife Stacey; grandchildren Jennifer LaPoint and husband Jim, and Jeremy Davenport and wife Kenzie; step grandchildren Brian Sessoms and wife Emily, Ty Vaughan, Tripp Vaughan, Derek Boyle, and Claire Boyle; great grandchildren Grayson Conner, Josie Davenport, and Emma Davenport.

A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 2 PM in the R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington St. Suffolk by Rev. Charles W. Thompson and Dr. Thurman Hayes, Jr. Burial will follow at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends in the funeral home on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 6 to 7:30 PM. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 29, 2019
