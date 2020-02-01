|
Linwood "Russ" Stinson passed away unexpectedly in his home on January 26, 2020. He was predeceased by his mother, Joyce Stinson.
His grandparents were from the Outer Banks of North Carolina, a place very close to his heart. Russ was a lifelong fan of the Indiana Colts, and known as Mr. Ford.
He will always be remembered and loved by his father, Paul Stinson; sister, Vicki Dierks and husband, Don; nephew, Paul Recordon; life partner, Lou Ann Stewart; and her children, Danielle Trach and husband, Zachary; Nicholas Stewart, Alexander Stewart, and grandson, Jayden; and most important, his 1996 Ford Bronco, Berta.
A Celebration of his Life will be held at Christ United Methodist Church, 1601 E. Bayview Blvd., Norfolk, VA 23503 on Wednesday, February 5, at 11 a.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020