The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Christ United Methodist Church
1601 E. Bayview Blvd
Norfolk, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linwood Stinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linwood "Russ" Stinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linwood "Russ" Stinson Obituary
Linwood "Russ" Stinson passed away unexpectedly in his home on January 26, 2020. He was predeceased by his mother, Joyce Stinson.

His grandparents were from the Outer Banks of North Carolina, a place very close to his heart. Russ was a lifelong fan of the Indiana Colts, and known as Mr. Ford.

He will always be remembered and loved by his father, Paul Stinson; sister, Vicki Dierks and husband, Don; nephew, Paul Recordon; life partner, Lou Ann Stewart; and her children, Danielle Trach and husband, Zachary; Nicholas Stewart, Alexander Stewart, and grandson, Jayden; and most important, his 1996 Ford Bronco, Berta.

A Celebration of his Life will be held at Christ United Methodist Church, 1601 E. Bayview Blvd., Norfolk, VA 23503 on Wednesday, February 5, at 11 a.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linwood's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -