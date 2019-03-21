|
|
Linwood Parker, Jr., 91, passed away on March 17, 2019. He was predeceased by his loving wife Mildred L. Parker; their daughter Donna Lynn Parker; sister Hulda P. Batten; brothers Dr. James L. Parker and Russell A. Parker. He is survived by many nieces, nephews and close family friends and will be missed by all who knew him.A visitation will be held on Friday, March 22 at 1p.m. at Loving Funeral Home, 3225 Academy Avenue, Portsmouth, VA, immediately followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Churchland Lionâ€™s Club or the Crohnâ€™s and Colitis Foundation, www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org. Online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 21, 2019