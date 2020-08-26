1/
Lisa Ann Hensley Ortiz
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lisa Ann Hensley Ortiz, born February 18, 1959, passed away at home on August 18, 2020 after suffering an allergic reaction to a bee sting. Lisa was a native of Logan, WV, but had lived most of her life in Virginia Beach.

Lisa was predeceased by her father, Franklin Hensley. She is survived by her mother, Elizabeth Kirk Hensley, two sisters, Rebecca Mottram and Nikki Hensley, and two brothers, Franklin Hensley and Okey Hensley. Also surviving her are numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Lisa retired from the Virginia Beach Police Department. More recently, she worked in the construction and painting industries. Lisa is survived by her partner and best friend, Douglas Smith, and a faithful long-time employee, Nelson Maple.

Due to corona virus limitations, there will not be a service at this time, but there will be a celebration of Lisa's life at a later date.

You may offer condolences and share memories at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
7576711717
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 25, 2020
Lisa, I am still in shock you are gone but I know you are not alone you are with pawpa and all the other relatives that have gone before you. I miss you already and so many things have gone through my mind but most of all I pray that you know how much I loved and cared for you. I never thanked you enough or told you how much you were truly appreciated but I hope you can see from above and see how many lives you touched. I am about to become and aunt and you really showed me how to be a great one. I will try my best to follow your foot steps and remember all the life lessons and great advice you gave me to pass along to her. I promise to look out for mawma and my Dad like you always did. You can rest now. I Love you Lisa !
Tiffany Hensley
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved