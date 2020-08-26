Lisa Ann Hensley Ortiz, born February 18, 1959, passed away at home on August 18, 2020 after suffering an allergic reaction to a bee sting. Lisa was a native of Logan, WV, but had lived most of her life in Virginia Beach.
Lisa was predeceased by her father, Franklin Hensley. She is survived by her mother, Elizabeth Kirk Hensley, two sisters, Rebecca Mottram and Nikki Hensley, and two brothers, Franklin Hensley and Okey Hensley. Also surviving her are numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Lisa retired from the Virginia Beach Police Department. More recently, she worked in the construction and painting industries. Lisa is survived by her partner and best friend, Douglas Smith, and a faithful long-time employee, Nelson Maple.
Due to corona virus limitations, there will not be a service at this time, but there will be a celebration of Lisa's life at a later date.
