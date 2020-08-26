Lisa, I am still in shock you are gone but I know you are not alone you are with pawpa and all the other relatives that have gone before you. I miss you already and so many things have gone through my mind but most of all I pray that you know how much I loved and cared for you. I never thanked you enough or told you how much you were truly appreciated but I hope you can see from above and see how many lives you touched. I am about to become and aunt and you really showed me how to be a great one. I will try my best to follow your foot steps and remember all the life lessons and great advice you gave me to pass along to her. I promise to look out for mawma and my Dad like you always did. You can rest now. I Love you Lisa !

Tiffany Hensley

Family