Lisa Anne Phipps (LA or LaLa), 54, was born to her loving parents, Robert and Linda Phipps on September 26, 1965 at Depaul Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia. She passed away suddenly in her Richmond home on April 27, 2020. Lisa spent her youth in her beloved hometown of Norfolk, where she graduated from Maury High School in 1984. She then continued her education at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, where she graduated with a Bachelor's in fashion merchandising in 1989. She made Richmond her home, where she began her retail career at the Pink Cadillac in Carytown. Lisa's life of fashion shows, modeling, acting, and traveling took her on trips to Paris, and to live and continue her love of retail in Florida, California, Northern Virginia, and Norfolk before following her heart back to Richmond. She was most recently the manager of CrÃ¨me de la CrÃ¨me, just steps away from her first Carytown love, the Pink Cadillac. She also found her acting home at King's Dominion in the Halloween Haunt, merging her passions of entertaining and costume design. She was an advocate for a healthy and spiritual lifestyle, enjoying yoga, vegetarian cooking, and hikes along the James River, which she could see from her apartment balcony. The most precious part of her life, however, was her family that included both her relatives and closest friends. Lisa was never happier than when she was relaxing on the beach with those she loved. She filled their lives with unparalleled empathy, steadfast optimism, radiant joy, immovable faith, and the coolest birthday gifts ever. She never neglected a friend in need or an opportunity to make someone smile. She had a seemingly endless supply of love to give, and made everyone she talked to feel important. LA who cherished the nickname "LaLa" was a devoted daughter, sister, niece, aunt, cousin and amazing friend. Her beautiful memories will remain in the hearts of her adoring parents Robert and Linda Phipps; brother, R. Dow Phipps; sister, Lindsey P. Young(Bill); nieces and nephews, Acara(Jack), Connor, Alexis, Tyler, Courtney Grace and Hudson; great-nephew, Rhett Evan; aunts, Lynne B. Phipps and Jane P. Orem; uncle, Billy Padon; great-aunt, Mildred Matter Hall, first cousins; Tara(William), Sonny, Michael(JB), Cori(Phil), Cort(Meredith) and Chelsea. She will also be cherished by many more cousins and extended family including friends that she always treated as family. She was predeceased by her loving maternal grandparents, Bill and Alma Padon and her paternal grandparents, Howard and Anne Phipps. LA loved Carytown and we believe her memory will be kept alive through donations to the Carytown Merchants Association where she was a membership chair for several years and now was excited about her new role as the Public and City Liaison. In lieu of flowers please send donations to; https://www.gofundme.com/f/celebratelaphipps or mail to 3126 W Cary Street #715 Richmond, VA 23221 Due to the pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 6, 2020.