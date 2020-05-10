Lisa Beth Henderson
Lisa Beth Henderson, 58 yrs. old of Norfolk, took flight with the angels on May 1, 2020. She was born in New Bedford, MA to the late Marion Henderson and the late Ralph Saxon.

She was the coolest, funniest, most thoughtful, generous person, Everyone that knew her wanted to be in her presence as much as possible. She was just that kind of person.

She is lovingly survived by her longtime companion Robert Badillo. Sisters Florence & Deborah Henderson of MA. Regina Jenkins (Greg) of VA, brothers, Stephen of OR, Hanif of DC and Richard & Jason of MA. , Aunt Joan Beaubian , sister/ cousin Alison Hughes, nieces, nephews, great nieces /nephews, cousins and a multitude of friends who will all miss her love, serving heart and great sense of humor. She was predeceased by her sister Geraldine Henderson.

Due to the current situation with the coronavirus, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Services to the family are being provided by Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater
