Or Copy this URL to Share

Lisa G. Blankenship, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, born August 5, 1955, passed away August 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Elizabeth Blankenship. She is survived by her son, Joshua M. Blankenship, of Virginia Beach, and her brothers and sisters, Richard (Perkins), John and James (Blankenship), Linda (Barron), Carey (Hicks) and Catherine (Doty).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store