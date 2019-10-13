Home

Francis Asbury United Church
1871 N Great Neck Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Francis Asbury United Methodist Church
1871 N. Great Neck Rd
Va. Beach, VA
Lisa Marie Allen 34 passed away September 23, 2019 in Queens, NY. Your wings were ready but our hearts were not. She leaves behind her parents Howie and Marie Carr, children Alexus, Nevaeh, and Avery, brothers John, Thomas, and Shawn and many other family and friends who loved her. A service of Thanksgiving and Resurrection will be held Saturday October 26, 2019 at 2pm at Francis Asbury United Methodist Church, 1871 N. Great Neck Rd, Va. Beach, VA. conducted by Revered Edward S, Martin, Jr. A reception will be held immediately following the service in the Welcome Center of the Church.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 13, 2019
