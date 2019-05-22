Lisa Roemer, 57, of Chesapeake, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019.A loving and dedicated mother and grannie, she was blessed with four amazing daughters and six and a half grandchildren who she loved with all of her heart. She was predeceased by her mother, Joyce Reber, her husband, John Michael Roemer and her grandson, Duncan Austin Whitley. In addition to being a loving and devoted woman, Lisa will be remembered for her love of all things Christmas. Left to cherish her memory are her four wonderful daughters; Michelle Roemer Colbert and husband Paul, Theresa Roemer, Dominique Cartrette and husband Chris, Jackie Roemer and partner Melvin; five amazing grandchildren, Bradley, Indya, Erin, Gavin, Raiden and one on the way! She is also survived by two brothers, Jonnie and Hermie. The service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment will follow in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, at the funeral home.Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 22, 2019