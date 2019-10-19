|
Lita Panella Veith, 91, died Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in her home. She was a native of Norfolk and a lifelong resident of Hampton Roads. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Anthony Panella and Lucy DiSario Panella. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Arthur Paul Veith and her beloved brother Anthony Salvatore Panella.
Lita was a devote Roman Catholic and an active member of the Church of the Holy Family.
Survivors include her loving sons, Robert Joseph Veith (Lynn Moore Stewart) of Virginia Beach and Ronald Arthur Veith and his wife (Lori Robinson Veith) of Charlotte, NC., her grandchildren; Adam Felton Veith, Sarah Anne Veith and Robert Maximillian Veith, II. She is also survived by her cousin, Ann Marie Olivo, and many other cousins, nieces and nephews. Lita cherished her many close friends including Joyce Morela, Jean Parker and Norma Bunch.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at The Church of the Holy Family Catholic Church, Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM., followed by a reception in the Church Social Hall. The Reverend Father Rene R. Castillo will officiate. Entombment will be private at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery officiated by The Reverend Father Eric Ayers.
The family wishes to thank the caregivers from SeniorCorp for their devoted time with Lita.
Memorial donations may be made the Susan G. Koman for the Cure - Tidewater https://ww5komen.org, or the .
Online condolences may be sent to the family at hdoliver.com. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Road chapel, is handling arrangements.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 19, 2019