Liwayway Jimenez Lozada
1937 - 2020
Liwayway J. Lozada, 82, passed October 17, 2020, Norfolk, Virginia surrounded by her loving family. Liwayway was born December 21, 1937 to the late Cornelio and Irene Jimenez.

Liwayway met the love of her life, Felipe Lozada and spent many happy years together. Liwayway was a bright and intelligent woman, accomplishing two bachelor's degrees, and working full time as a Medical Technologist. When she wasn't working Liwayway loved to dance and spend time with her family.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband Felipe Lozada; their daughter Eileen (Lonnie) Altizer; their grandchildren, Grayson Cole, Bailey Elaine, and Xavier Laurence; and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Altmeyer Funeral Home located at 5033 Rouse Drive, Virginia Beach, VA.

A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Prius X Church located at 7800 Halprin Drive, Norfolk, Virginia 23518. Please arrive 30 minutes early to practice social distancing measures. For those unable to attend, the funeral mass will be streamed live on piusxparish.org and condolences may be mailed to 3250 S Indiana Ave. St. Cloud, FL 34769.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 21, 2020.
