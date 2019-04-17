Llewellyn â€œLewâ€ Midgett, 88, of Chesapeake, VA, went home to the Lord April 14, 2019.He retired from the U.S. Coast Guard after 30 years of service and also retired from the North Carolina Ferry System. He was a member of Fairview Heights Baptist Church in Portsmouth.Left to cherish his memory: his wife, Joy Strickland Midgett; three daughters, Penny Alfred (Butch), Gayle Noland, and Sharon Hughes (Wilt); three sons, Mark Midgett, Michael Daniels Midgett (Lisa), and Vance Midgett; two sisters, Dorita Ballance and Myra Daniels; eleven grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a step-daughter, Beth Butcher (Scott); a step-son, Chris Griffin (Tina); three step-granddaughters; and two step-great-grandsons.The family will receive friends at Andrews Mortuary, Market Street Chapel at 1617 Market St., Wilmington, NC on Thursday, April 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel on Friday, April 19 at 10 a.m. with burial following at Wilmington National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at Fairview Heights Baptist Church in Portsmouth at a later date.Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.snellingsfuneralhome.com or www.andrewsmortuary.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary