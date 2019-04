Llewellyn “Lew” Midgett, 88, of Chesapeake, VA, went home to the Lord April 14, 2019.He retired from the U.S. Coast Guard after 30 years of service and also retired from the North Carolina Ferry System. He was a member of Fairview Heights Baptist Church in Portsmouth.Left to cherish his memory: his wife, Joy Strickland Midgett; three daughters, Penny Alfred (Butch), Gayle Noland, and Sharon Hughes (Wilt); three sons, Mark Midgett, Michael Daniels Midgett (Lisa), and Vance Midgett; two sisters, Dorita Ballance and Myra Daniels; eleven grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a step-daughter, Beth Butcher (Scott); a step-son, Chris Griffin (Tina); three step-granddaughters; and two step-great-grandsons.The family will receive friends at Andrews Mortuary, Market Street Chapel at 1617 Market St., Wilmington, NC on Thursday, April 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel on Friday, April 19 at 10 a.m. with burial following at Wilmington National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at Fairview Heights Baptist Church in Portsmouth at a later date.Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.snellingsfuneralhome.com or www.andrewsmortuary.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary