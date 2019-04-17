The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrews Mortuary & Crematory - Market Street Chapel
1617 MARKET ST
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
Resources
More Obituaries for Llewellyn Midgett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Llewellyn "Lew" Midgett

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Llewellyn "Lew" Midgett Obituary
Llewellyn â€œLewâ€ Midgett, 88, of Chesapeake, VA, went home to the Lord April 14, 2019.He retired from the U.S. Coast Guard after 30 years of service and also retired from the North Carolina Ferry System. He was a member of Fairview Heights Baptist Church in Portsmouth.Left to cherish his memory: his wife, Joy Strickland Midgett; three daughters, Penny Alfred (Butch), Gayle Noland, and Sharon Hughes (Wilt); three sons, Mark Midgett, Michael Daniels Midgett (Lisa), and Vance Midgett; two sisters, Dorita Ballance and Myra Daniels; eleven grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a step-daughter, Beth Butcher (Scott); a step-son, Chris Griffin (Tina); three step-granddaughters; and two step-great-grandsons.The family will receive friends at Andrews Mortuary, Market Street Chapel at 1617 Market St., Wilmington, NC on Thursday, April 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel on Friday, April 19 at 10 a.m. with burial following at Wilmington National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at Fairview Heights Baptist Church in Portsmouth at a later date.Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.snellingsfuneralhome.com or www.andrewsmortuary.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Andrews Mortuary & Crematory - Market Street Chapel
Download Now