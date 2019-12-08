The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Doughty Funeral Home - Exmore
3117 Main St
Exmore, VA 23350
(757) 442-6362
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Williamsburg United Methodist Church
Llewellyn Ray Estep Obituary
Llewellyn Ray Estep, 87, wife of the late Roger W. Estep and a resident of Virginia Beach, VA, formerly of Williamsburg, VA, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019. A native of Burnsville, NC, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Troy Ray and the late Winnie Lou Higgins Ray. She was a member of Williamsburg United Methodist Church.

She is survived by two children, Tammy L. Estep and her husband, David Outten, of Belle Haven, VA, and Samuel K. Estep and his wife, Tracy, of Virginia Beach; and two grandchildren, Winston Estep and Spencer Estep, both of Virginia Beach.

A memorial service will be conducted at Williamsburg United Methodist Church on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Williamsburg United Methodist Church, 500 Jamestown Road, Williamsburg, VA 23185 or The Yancey History Association Rush Wray Museum, 3 Academy Street, Burnsville, NC 28714.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 8, 2019
