Lloyd "Tootie" A. Widgeon Jr., 78 a native of Princess Anne County, VA passed away on Wednesday, July 8th 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral will be held Saturday at 11 AM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, followed by a burial at Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will gather at the residence after the service.
He retired from Virginia Beach Public Schools as a master mechanic. He was an avid NASCAR fan and a car show enthusiast, where he won numerous awards for his 69' Chevy Cheyenne SS truck.
He was preceded by his parents Jenny and Lloyd Widgeon, his brother Billy Widgeon and his eldest daughter Casie Knox.
He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Widgeon; seven children, sons, Lannie and wife Pamela, Brian and wife Kathy, Jeff and wife Kim, and James Frango and daughters, Pamela and husband Craig, Gayle and husband Evan, and Carolee and husband Earl; sister, Vivian Rogers; and brother, Wilson Widgeon. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren, two great grandchildren with another great grandson expected; along with his loyal dog companion "Dolly".
