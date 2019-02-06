Lloyd Douglas "Doug" Holland, 71, of Pineview Road, Suffolk, transitioned Saturday, February 2, 2019, at his residence. He is the son of Pearlie Mae Holland and the late Lloyd M. Holland.Doug was a devoted son and father who cared for his mother and sang the praises of his daughters every chance he got.Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 45 years, Susan Roberts-Holland, and their daughters; Vionne Holland-Jones and grandchildren Brooklynn and Cruz Jones; Dvon Holland Williams and her husband Gary Williams Jr. and granddaughter Maevyn Williams; as well as his daughter Pamela Holland and her children; sister Patricia King; sister Jean Holland and her daughter; sister in-law Josie Holland, of his late brother Andre Holland, their daughters and his son; uncle Leland Holland, cousin Jackie Langston and her husband and children.Friends may join the family for visitation and a celebration of his life at the Holland residence at 2:00pm on Saturday, February 9, 2019. The family is being assisted by R. W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory. Condolences may be offered at RWBakerFH.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary