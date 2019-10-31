|
|
83, passed away peacefully on October 24, 2019, Lloyd was born in Longmont, Colorado and his father was Loren Jeter and mother Bessie Sizemore Jeter. He had 2 brothers, Loren Jeter and Harold Jeter Lloyd was married to Frances Jeter on July 16, 1957. They had 3 children, 2 daughters, Debra Cecil and Vickie Muir, 1 son, John Jeter, 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Lloyd was a retired Sargent Major from the Marine's. He has dedicated his life to Jehovah God and his son. He has served as an elder for many years. He truly had faith in Jehovah's promise of a resurrection in Paradise.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m on Sat. Nov. 2, 2019. It will be held at the Kingdom Hall, 4050 Elliott Ave, Portsmouth, VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 31, 2019