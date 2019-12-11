|
Lloyd George Dillard, 86, passed away on December 8, 2019. He was born in Roanoke, Virginia, on December 16, 1932, to the late Henry Basil Dillard and Edith Wade Dillard and was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy Burnette Dillard, son David Wayne Dillard, son-in-law William Norwood Wheeler and great granddaughter Lily Faith Wheeler.
Lloyd joined Norfolk and Western Railway in December 1951 as a messenger at the Roanoke Terminal. He served in the United States Air Force from 1952 until 1956. After military service, he returned to Norfolk and Western as a draftsman in the Engineering department at Roanoke. He transferred from Engineering to the Real Estate department in 1961. He retired as assistant vice-president of the Real Estate department in 1992.
Lloyd was survived by his beloved wife Shirley Chewning Dillard, six children, Mike Dillard (Joanna), Lee Dillard Brammer (Chris), Kelly Dillard Abel (Troy), Donald Evans, Terry Evans (Marie), Leigh Ann Wheeler, fourteen grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Lloyd is survived by his two sisters, Ardella Dillard Huff (Donald) and Loretta Dillard Pedigo (Robert) and many other relatives.
Lloyd was known for his patient, easy-going manner. He was devoted to his Lord and Savior and was a deacon at First Baptist Church of Norfolk. He loved going on visitation with Dick Baker and always looked forward to his Tuesday morning Brotherhood Bible Study class. One of his favorite past times was playing golf with his wife Shirley.
A memorial service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Norfolk. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Norfolk. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 11, 2019