Lloyd Henry Dixon
1942 - 2020
Lloyd "Frog" Henry Dixon, 78, passed away peacefully at his home, while surrounded by his loving family.

Lloyd was born to the late Autry and Myrtle Dixon in Bell Haven, North Carolina on June 25, 1942. Lloyd was a builder and master carpenter. His home is furnished by many of his pieces of art. He loved to lift weights and competed as a body builder. Lloyd loved to fish freshwater, hunt turkeys, deer and bears.

Other than his parents, Lloyd is preceded in death by his sister, Sadie May.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 60 years, Linda Dixon; daughter, Brenda Dixon (George Overton); granddaughter, Ashleigh Jette and husband Matthew; granddogs, Rocko and Coco; sister, Jacqulyn Dixon; many more extended family members and friends.

A memorial service for Lloyd will take place on Saturday, December 12 @ 11:00 at Faith Temple PFWB Church (1173 George St, Norfolk, VA 23502)

Condolences may be left online at www.altmeyerfh.com


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
12
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Faith Temple PFWB Church
December 3, 2020
I love you granddaddy!!
Daughter
