Lloyd R. Pierce died March 26, 2020 at the Community Living Center, located adjacent to the Hampton Veterans Hospital. He was 91 years old when he met Jesus in Heaven.
He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy, with whom he was married 68 years, his loving son, Charles Pierce, and his brother, James Pierce of Henrico, Virginia. He was predeceased by his parents, Lloyd Q. Pierce and Mozelle R. Pierce, and his sister, Mrs. Ruth Winslow.
Mr. Pierce was born in Sunbury, N.C. and attended North Carolina State University. He was retired from the Southgate Trucking Company, formerly of Norfolk, Virginia. Mr. Pierce served in Germany during the Korean War. Mr. Pierce was briefly a prisoner of war and was injured severely during the time of the Korean Conflict. He was a lifelong member of the Disabled American Veterans. Mr. Pierce was a member of Squires Memorial Presbyterian Church of Norfolk, Virginia.
In 1973, he became involved in Mobility on Wheels, an organization that advocated for the rights of the disabled. He was influential in getting handicapped parking in Tidewater and getting legislation passed in the Virginia General Assembly related to the issuance of Handicapped Parking License plates and decals.
His achievements included getting curb cuts on streets, advocating for barrier free design in all buildings, and making homes adaptable for the disabled. Many of his disabled friends and others worked with him to help legislators codify the above law into the Commonwealth of Virginia.
He was a compassionate man who distributed food for the needy and constantly sought to make the world a better place. The family expresses thanks to the staff of CLC Assisted Livinig Facility in Hampton for their dedication to his well being.
Mr. Pierce will be laid to rest in a private graveside service with arrangements handled by Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk, Virginia 23502. To share a memory or message of condolences, please visit www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com. Memorial donations may be made to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia, 520 W 21st Street, G-2452, Norfolk, Virginia 23517-1950.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 28, 2020