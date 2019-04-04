Lloyd Wayne Brantley, 72, went to be with the Lord on March 30, 2019. He died at home surrounded by his loving family. Lloyd was born on February 22, 1947 in Norfolk, Virginia to Lloyd and Mary Louise Brantley.Lloyd was a lifelong traveler for both pleasure and as a principal engineer for Clark Nexsen. He also loved sailing and photography and was a firm believer in giving his grandchildren amazing memories. He was kind, considerate, and thoughtful to all. A mentor and fine storyteller, he had a remarkable gift that made others feel valued.Lloyd was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Homer Brantley and his grandson, Jackson Pierce Freeman.Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of nearly 53 years, Marlene Brantley; daughters, Aimee Shenigo with husband Robert John and Tamara Freeman with husband George Clifford; grandchildren, William Brantley Shenigo, Benjamin Webster Freeman, John Cole Shenigo and Jordan Emily Freeman; mother, Mary Louise Brantley; sisters, Brenda Short, Sharon Lane and other special family members.A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 6th at Eastern Shore Chapel, 2020 Laskin Road, Va Beach, 23454. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Maryâ€™s Infant Home. Condolences may be left for the family at www.altmeyerfh.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary