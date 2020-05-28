Lois Anderson Davis, 93, of Suffolk, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, with her family by her side.
She was born in Climax, Virginia to the late Jesse Douglas Anderson and Lottie Hayden Anderson. She graduated from Longwood College and taught elementary school for many years in the Suffolk public schools.
She was predeceased by the love of her life, Calvin T. Davis, to whom she was married for 67 years.
She is survived by a son, C. Taylor Davis, Jr. (Susan) and a daughter Deborah D. Jenkins (Dan). She is also survived by a sister, Lillian A Moore of Chatham, Virginia and a sister-in-law, Christine Grizzard (Tom) of Richmond, Virginia.
She is survived by five grandchildren and six great grandchildren, each of whom she loved and adored.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 2 PM at the Great Fork Baptist Church Cemetery in Whaleyville, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the Great Fork Cemetery Fund, c/o Marion Carter, Treasurer, 1710 Colonial Avenue, Suffolk, VA 23434. R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, Suffolk is serving the family. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 28, 2020.