1/
Lois Ann Baxter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois Ann Baxter passed away on August 26, 2020 at the age of 88. She was predeceased by her parents, Mabel and Fred McNamara and her brother, Allen McNamara. Lois is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Wes.

Lois is lovingly remembered by her children Ken Baxter, Gail Varmecky (Bill); grandchildren, Adrienne Fleming, Heather Coleman (Adam), Robbye Varmecky, Joseph Varmecky and Stephen Fleming; and three great-grandchildren, Thaddeus, Lillian and baby Ryann.

Lois was an accomplished seamstress, loved sailing, bowling and her church Green Acres Presbyterian Church. She was a devoted grandmother, and she was a loyal friend to many.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. All services at this time will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
(757) 484-3373
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved