Lois Ann Baxter passed away on August 26, 2020 at the age of 88. She was predeceased by her parents, Mabel and Fred McNamara and her brother, Allen McNamara. Lois is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Wes.
Lois is lovingly remembered by her children Ken Baxter, Gail Varmecky (Bill); grandchildren, Adrienne Fleming, Heather Coleman (Adam), Robbye Varmecky, Joseph Varmecky and Stephen Fleming; and three great-grandchildren, Thaddeus, Lillian and baby Ryann.
Lois was an accomplished seamstress, loved sailing, bowling and her church Green Acres Presbyterian Church. She was a devoted grandmother, and she was a loyal friend to many.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
. All services at this time will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com
.