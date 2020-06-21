Lois Carroll Hunt
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois Carroll Hunt, 89, passed away June 18, 2020. She was born in Selma, AL the daughter of the late Robert Eugene Carroll and Sarah Blackburn Douglas. She was predeceased by her daughter, Cheryl M. Ivor. Lois was a member of First Baptist Church and the Ladies Sunday School Class. She actively supported the Child Evangelism Fellowship and the Union Mission. Lois is survived by her husband of 72 years, Wesley Hahn Hunt; daughter, Elizabeth Carol Frick and husband, Steven Edward Frick; 4 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory with Rev. Dr. Thurman Hayes, Jr. and Rev. Gary Newsome officiating. Burial with limited attendance will follow at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. Friends may join the family for a visitation Tuesday from 5 - 7 p.m. at the funeral home with social distancing encouraged. Memorial donations may be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship or the Union Mission in Norfolk, VA. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUN
24
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved