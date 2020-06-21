Lois Carroll Hunt, 89, passed away June 18, 2020. She was born in Selma, AL the daughter of the late Robert Eugene Carroll and Sarah Blackburn Douglas. She was predeceased by her daughter, Cheryl M. Ivor. Lois was a member of First Baptist Church and the Ladies Sunday School Class. She actively supported the Child Evangelism Fellowship and the Union Mission. Lois is survived by her husband of 72 years, Wesley Hahn Hunt; daughter, Elizabeth Carol Frick and husband, Steven Edward Frick; 4 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory with Rev. Dr. Thurman Hayes, Jr. and Rev. Gary Newsome officiating. Burial with limited attendance will follow at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. Friends may join the family for a visitation Tuesday from 5 - 7 p.m. at the funeral home with social distancing encouraged. Memorial donations may be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship or the Union Mission in Norfolk, VA. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 21, 2020.