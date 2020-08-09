1/1
Lois Crozier Cannon
1924 - 2020
Lois Crozier Cannon, age 96, of Wilmington, NC passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at home surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born on May 30, 1924 in Philadelphia, PA to the late James W. and Ethel (Palmer) Crozier.

Lois was a member of Athens Church of the Nazarene in Athens, West Virginia and a former member of Great Bridge United Methodist Church in Chesapeake, Virginia. She was a World War II Navy veteran, serving as a parachute rigger. Lois, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, devoted her life to her family. She was a world traveler and loved animals.

Lois is survived by her sons, Lt. Col. James L. Cannon and wife, Brenda of Athens, WV and William B. Cannon of Camden, NC; daughter, Carolyn C. Bell and husband, Joseph of Wilmington, NC; grandchildren, Matthew Moses and wife, Mia, Casey Wright and husband, Matthew, Ashley Bell, and Brittany McWey and husband, Ryan; great-grandchildren, Landon, Zach, Claire, and Charlie.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Julian F. Cannon, who passed away in 1981; sister, Jeanne D. Keplinger; and brother, James W. Crozier, Jr.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to World Wildlife Fund at worldwildlife.org.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.quinnmcgowen.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home
315 Willow Woods Drive
Wilmington, NC 28409
(910) 794-7171
